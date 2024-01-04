No Further Action on Timesheet Falsification Allegations against Former Suffolk Police Commissioner

In a recent development, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney concluded a probe into allegations of timesheet falsification against former Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. The investigation, initiated on claims from Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta, ended with a decision that ‘no further action was required’.

Allegations and Investigation

Trotta accused Harrison of altering leave days to sick days on previously filed timesheets, ostensibly to secure a larger payout. However, following a thorough examination, the DA’s office found no need for additional measures. This investigation was part of the DA’s routine year-end review of timesheets from various county departments, a process designed to assure the accurate documentation of wages.

Harrison’s Tenure

Harrison, whose two-year tenure as Police Commissioner concluded on December 15, has remained quiet on the matter. His period in office was marked by significant achievements, including the arrest in the notorious Gilgo Beach murders and the roll-out of a police reform plan that involved the use of body cameras.

Reactions to the Investigation’s Conclusion

In response to the DA’s decision, Trotta voiced his criticism, suggesting that Tierney was avoiding additional blemishes on Suffolk law enforcement, which has seen its share of scandals. Suffolk Police Benevolent Association President Lou Civello countered these claims, dismissing Trotta’s allegations as ‘slander for political gain’.

The conclusion of this investigation underscores the District Attorney’s commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity within county departments. Despite the accusations and subsequent investigation, the Suffolk County Police Department continues its mission to ensure public safety, bolstered by the dedicated efforts of its officers and staff.