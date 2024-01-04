en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

No Further Action on Timesheet Falsification Allegations against Former Suffolk Police Commissioner

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
No Further Action on Timesheet Falsification Allegations against Former Suffolk Police Commissioner

In a recent development, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney concluded a probe into allegations of timesheet falsification against former Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. The investigation, initiated on claims from Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta, ended with a decision that ‘no further action was required’.

Allegations and Investigation

Trotta accused Harrison of altering leave days to sick days on previously filed timesheets, ostensibly to secure a larger payout. However, following a thorough examination, the DA’s office found no need for additional measures. This investigation was part of the DA’s routine year-end review of timesheets from various county departments, a process designed to assure the accurate documentation of wages.

Harrison’s Tenure

Harrison, whose two-year tenure as Police Commissioner concluded on December 15, has remained quiet on the matter. His period in office was marked by significant achievements, including the arrest in the notorious Gilgo Beach murders and the roll-out of a police reform plan that involved the use of body cameras.

Reactions to the Investigation’s Conclusion

In response to the DA’s decision, Trotta voiced his criticism, suggesting that Tierney was avoiding additional blemishes on Suffolk law enforcement, which has seen its share of scandals. Suffolk Police Benevolent Association President Lou Civello countered these claims, dismissing Trotta’s allegations as ‘slander for political gain’.

The conclusion of this investigation underscores the District Attorney’s commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity within county departments. Despite the accusations and subsequent investigation, the Suffolk County Police Department continues its mission to ensure public safety, bolstered by the dedicated efforts of its officers and staff.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
In an alarming turn of events on Christmas Day, a significant disturbance unfolded at Bernalillo County’s Juvenile Detention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, involving more than a dozen teenagers. The incident, which spanned several hours, saw these juveniles barricading the entrance, covering cameras, brandishing makeshift weapons, and engaging in a standoff against law enforcement. Bernalillo
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
Tupelo Witnesses Two Felony Fleeing Cases in Separate Incidents
9 mins ago
Tupelo Witnesses Two Felony Fleeing Cases in Separate Incidents
Police Tighten Control on Public Drinking amid Rising Disturbances
11 mins ago
Police Tighten Control on Public Drinking amid Rising Disturbances
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
5 mins ago
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
Nick Ephgrave Steps In As New Director of UK's Serious Fraud Office Amidst Challenges
5 mins ago
Nick Ephgrave Steps In As New Director of UK's Serious Fraud Office Amidst Challenges
Florida Highway Patrol Loosens Chase Policy, Ignites Controversy
8 mins ago
Florida Highway Patrol Loosens Chase Policy, Ignites Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
29 seconds
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
1 min
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
2 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
2 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
2 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
2 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
3 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
3 mins
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
5 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app