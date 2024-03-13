NKOTB's Jonathan Knight Designs Colorado Home on HGTV's Rock the Block, Sells for $2.85M

There's a new house on the block, and it's making headlines. A 5,811 square-foot home in Berthoud, Colorado, which gained fame through HGTV's Rock the Block, has sold for a staggering $2.85 million. Designed by New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight and his interior design partner Kristina Crestin, this property is not just a house but a masterpiece that combines luxury with a touch of musical heritage.

From Competition to Culmination

Featured in season 4 of HGTV's competitive series Rock the Block, this home was part of a unique challenge. Knight, Crestin, and other contestants were given identical, unrenovated properties and a budget of $250,000 with the goal of adding the most value. Despite not clinching the win, the Knight and Crestin duo turned their project into a highly coveted asset. Their creation, built by Landmark Homes in 2022, showcases their impeccable taste and attention to detail, from marble and wood finishes to custom painted paneling.

Luxury Meets Lifestyle

The heart of the home lies in its Colorado room, a space designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living, complete with a beverage cooler, glass garage door, and an integrated grill and smoker. The basement transforms into a recreational haven, featuring a bar, arcade games, and even a high-end sound system installed in the walls — a nod to Knight's musical career. Every inch of the house exudes a sense of luxury and comfort, making it an ideal dwelling for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

A New Chapter for the New Owners

The property's sale not only marks a significant achievement for Knight and Crestin but also opens a new chapter for the fortunate new owners. They are poised to enjoy unparalleled lake views and a tranquil lifestyle, where, as the selling agent Andrea Tuell puts it, "time stands still in the most beautiful way." This sale reflects not just the financial value of the property, but the lasting impact of thoughtful design and craftsmanship on modern living.

The sale of this Colorado home underscores the growing trend of celebrity-designed properties commanding premium prices. As Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin celebrate this milestone, it serves as a testament to their design prowess and the enduring appeal of homes that tell a story. For the new owners, their acquisition is not just an investment but a sanctuary that promises serenity and inspiration in every corner.