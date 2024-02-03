NJIT's Student Senate Unveils New Initiatives and Academic Updates for Spring 2024

In an endeavor to enhance academic support and student representation, the New Jersey Institute of Technology's (NJIT) Student Senate convened on January 17, 2024. The meeting, aimed at discussing various initiatives and updates for the upcoming Spring 2024 semester, saw the proposal of the Study Sync initiative and the introduction of new representatives among other significant developments.
In a nod to the consistent demand for after-hours academic support, the student affairs committee proposed the Study Sync initiative. This strategy entails offering tutoring in residence halls from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., five days a week. This initiative is expected to provide students with the much-needed flexibility in their study schedules and foster a supportive learning environment within the campus.
Advocating for Industrial Engineering Students
Bridgitte Limaymanta, a fourth-year industrial engineering student, discussed the limited availability of sections in the IE 492: Engineering Management course. She articulated her intentions to revive the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers' NJIT chapter to tackle this issue. Limaymanta's efforts underpin the need for broader academic access and student engagement in the field of industrial engineering.
Melisa Bilgili, a third-year chemical engineering student, proposed the creation of study groups and general exam preparation sessions outside of regular class hours. This initiative, in collaboration with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' NJIT Chapter, aims to provide chemical engineering students with additional academic resources and collaborative learning opportunities.
Welcome to the NJIT Chemistry Department
Sriya Jidugu, a second-year biochemistry student, presented updates on the NJIT Chemistry Department's website, the creation of a departmental Discord server, and plans for welcoming events and a peer mentor program. These initiatives are geared towards enhancing student engagement and fostering a sense of community within the department.
The Senate also welcomed three new representatives to fill vacant positions. These included representatives for civil engineering, the Albert Dorman Honors College, and the vice president of finance. Their appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives and drive student representation across various disciplines.