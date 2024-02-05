NJDOL Unveils $4 Million Grant Initiative to Boost Diversity in Construction Trades

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has unveiled a significant $4 million grant initiative under the banner of the New Jersey Builders Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity (NJBUILD). The objective? To expand participation of women and minority groups in construction trades, a sector traditionally marked by imbalances in representation.

Tackling Barriers Head-On

The grant funding is earmarked for organizations equipped to provide construction trades training, as well as placement services and additional support for these underrepresented populations. The NJBUILD Initiative is taking a direct approach to dismantling the longstanding barriers these groups have faced in entering and advancing within the construction industry. The grants are aimed at providing opportunities for training and skills development, with a clear eye on enhancing diversity and inclusion in the construction trades.

NJDOL's Commitment to Workforce Diversity

Robert Asaro-Angelo, the Labor Commissioner, underscored the commitment to enhancing workforce diversity and offering rewarding career opportunities. The NJBUILD program is a testament to this pledge, seeking to open up construction trades careers to a wider demographic. The focus is not merely on immediate employment but the creation of a rewarding career pathway for these new population segments.

Application Process and Assistance

Organizations interested in applying for the grants are required to submit a letter of intent by March 8, followed by a completed application by March 15. Recognizing the potential challenges in the application process, the NJDOL has scheduled two virtual technical assistance workshops for February 6 and February 28. These workshops are designed to aid organizations in understanding the application process and ensuring they are well-positioned to make a successful grant application.

The NJBUILD program bears the potential to reshape the construction landscape in New Jersey, fostering a more diverse and inclusive workforce. It represents a significant stride towards equality in the construction industry, and a promising investment in the future of the state's labor market.