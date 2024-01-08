NJCPA Celebrates 125 Years: A Journey of Advocacy, Education, and Future Planning

As the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) marks its 125th year, it looks back at its rich history and forward to a promising future. Established on January 19, 1898, by a quartet of visionaries, the NJCPA initially aimed to champion the regulation of the accounting profession in New Jersey. This advocacy led to the establishment of the CPA license in 1904, a significant milestone in the industry.

From Four to Thirteen Thousand

Over the years, NJCPA has grown from its original four members to a thriving community of over 13,000. The society’s evolution has seen it expand its offerings to include advocacy, educational resources, and networking opportunities. These include an annual convention that serves as a hub for knowledge exchange and professional connectivity. In 2023, the society celebrated its 125th anniversary with a series of events, including a history wall, a golf outing, and a special magazine section.

Roundtable Reflections

A recent roundtable discussion held at NJCPA’s Roseland office brought together the organization’s CEO, Aiysha ‘AJ’ Johnson, past presidents, and long-serving staffers. The dialogue centred on the organization’s history, the challenges faced by the industry, and future initiatives. The participants emphasized the importance of advocacy, technological evolution, strengthening the talent pipeline, and forging partnerships to create alternative paths to CPA licensure.

Embracing the Future

Among the key themes discussed was the organization’s commitment to proactive planning for future challenges. These include regulation changes and the need to embrace technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence. The participants also expressed their pride in the organization’s achievements, highlighting the strong community and the society’s forward-thinking approach.