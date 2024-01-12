en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

NJ Transit Ushers in a New Era with Modern Multi-Level III Rail Cars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
NJ Transit Ushers in a New Era with Modern Multi-Level III Rail Cars

Pushing against the passage of time, the aging fleet of Arrow III electric rail cars, owned by New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit), is finally getting a well-deserved retirement after serving for 44 years. In a transformative leap towards modernity, NJ Transit is set to introduce the first batch of replacements this year, as part of a broader order of 113 new multi-level III rail cars.

Rejuvenating the Rails

This major overhaul was set in motion when NJ Transit’s board greenlit a whopping $699.07 million deal with Bombardier Transit Corp in December 2018. The decision aims to not just upgrade the fleet but also enhance passenger experience while improving the efficiency of the overall transit infrastructure.

Out with the Old, In with the New

The Arrow III cars, originally assembled in 1977, underwent a refurbishment starting in 1989. Despite the updated propulsion and braking systems, the cars quickly grew outdated and fell out of favor with passengers. Frequent breakdowns and uncomfortable seating were among their significant drawbacks. Moreover, acquiring parts for these aging trains became a costly and challenging affair for NJ Transit.

A Peek into the Future

The new multi-level III rail cars promise to be a stark contrast to their predecessors. They come equipped with advanced safety features, state-of-the-art communication systems, spacious seating, climate control, and innovative lighting. However, before these rail cars can enter service, they must first prove their mettle through a series of rigorous tests. This testing phase is a testament to NJ Transit’s commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of its new fleet.

Despite the Arrow III cars’ unpopularity for service use, they managed to carve a nostalgic niche among some of the public. A Change.org petition, signed by 276 people, has been advocating for model train manufacturers to produce replicas of the Arrow trains, highlighting the fascinating duality of our relationship with time and technology.

The anticipated delivery of the multi-level III rail cars marks a significant milestone in public transportation, heralding an era of innovation, comfort, and sustainability for commuters. With a focus on eco-friendly transit, these new rail cars will feature energy-efficient propulsion systems and environmentally conscious materials. This move is a testament to NJ Transit’s dedication to not just provide better services, but also contribute towards a greener planet.

0
Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
3 mins ago
Mumbai's $30 Billion Infrastructure Makeover: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Living
In an ambitious bid to redefine its infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its residents, Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is undergoing a significant infrastructure makeover. The city is implementing projects worth nearly $30 billion, aimed at closing a two-decade-long gap in its infrastructure capabilities. Mumbai’s Infrastructure Revolution Among the key projects
Mumbai's $30 Billion Infrastructure Makeover: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Living
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
35 mins ago
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity
36 mins ago
Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity
PS Logistics Acquires BMT, Expands Southeast Operations
11 mins ago
PS Logistics Acquires BMT, Expands Southeast Operations
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
25 mins ago
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
London's Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns
30 mins ago
London's Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
6 seconds
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
17 seconds
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
35 seconds
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
2 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
4 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
5 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
6 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
6 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
9 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app