NJ Transit Revives Student Discount Program: 'Buy 3, Get 1' Promotion Announced

In a move to ease the commuting burden for college students, New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has announced the revival of its student discount program. The newly reintroduced scheme, dubbed the 'Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free' Student Pass promotion, is aimed at providing much-needed financial relief to students traveling to and from their educational institutions.

Eligibility and Accessibility

This initiative extends to students enrolled at partner colleges and universities, covering both full-time students and part-time degree-seeking students, provided they are attending at least two courses. The critical window to avail of this promotional deal spans three consecutive months - specifically, February, March, and April of 2024.

The discount scheme is designed to be as accessible as possible, with the offer being conveniently available through the NJ TRANSIT mobile app. This means that the students can avail of the discount with just a few taps on their smartphones, eliminating the need for physical passes and the hassle of standing in queues.

'Buy 3, Get 1' and More

The 'Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free' Student Pass promotion, as the name suggests, grants students a free pass if they purchase a monthly pass for three consecutive months. But the benefits don't stop there. In addition to the promotional deal, students also have the option to purchase Student Tickets. These are rail monthly passes available at a 25% discount, subject to the completion of an application process.

Aiding Student Commuters

The reintroduction of the student discount program by NJ Transit is a commendable step towards providing financial ease to student commuters. The promotion not only affords students with a cost-effective travel solution but also pushes towards the objective of encouraging public transportation use, reducing traffic congestion, and contributing to a more sustainable environment.