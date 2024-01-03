NIST OWM Announces National Price Verification Survey for 2024

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Office of Weights and Measures (OWM) has announced a collaboration with the National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) and various state and local jurisdictions. The partnership aims to conduct a National Price Verification Survey in early 2024.

Objectives of the Survey

The goal of the survey is to evaluate the accuracy of prices in retail stores across the United States. The assessment will encompass various types of stores, including grocery outlets, supercenters, and pharmacies. Statistical information such as accuracy rates, incidences of overcharges versus undercharges, and average errors will be collected.

Legal Implications and Guidelines

Truth in pricing is a legal requirement in all 50 states. Any discrepancies between advertised prices and those charged at the point of sale are considered misrepresentations. To ensure the uniformity of the assessment, the survey will conform to the Examination Procedure for Price Verification (EPPV). This procedure is outlined in the 2024 edition of the NIST Handbook 130, a standardized guide for regulatory officials monitoring pricing practices.

Preparation and Training

Over 375 officials have undergone training for the upcoming price verification inspections. The OWM facilitated these training sessions via webinars, ensuring the officials are well-versed with the procedures outlined in the EPPV.

Utilization of Survey Results

The data gleaned from these inspections will serve multiple purposes. It will assist retailers in enhancing their pricing strategies and help consumer groups in their advocacy. Furthermore, it will allow weights and measures programs to optimize resource allocation for future inspections. The survey results are expected to be made public in the summer of 2024.