NiSource Sells 19.9% Stake in NIPSCO to Blackstone Infrastructure

NiSource Inc. has officially wrapped up the sale of a 19.9% equity interest in its subsidiary, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), to an affiliate of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. The move results in Blackstone Infrastructure owning 19.9% of NIPSCO Holdings II LLC, leaving NiSource with an 80.1% stake. The deal, involving one of the largest fully regulated utilities in the US, is seen as a strategic step forward for both parties.

Blackstone Infrastructure’s Investment

Known for its long-term investments in various sectors, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners emerges as a perpetual capital investor. The firm’s stake in NIPSCO is expected to support the utility’s energy transition and decarbonization programs, enhancing gas and electric grid resiliency across Indiana. Blackstone Infrastructure’s commitment aligns with NIPSCO’s ambitious target of achieving zero coal-fired electricity generation by 2028, marking one of the fastest coal-to-renewable transitions in the US utilities sector.

NiSource’s Strategic Move

NiSource plans to leverage the capital gained from this transaction to fortify its balance sheet and fuel the ongoing transition to renewable energy. The company’s aim is to use the funds to enhance its utility services, which are experiencing rapid growth. The focus is on modernizing gas and electric transmission and distribution systems as part of a broader strategy to transform its energy portfolio.

Implications for NIPSCO and Its Customers

The equity sale is not expected to affect NIPSCO’s strategic direction or its commitments to customers. The company’s decarbonization programs and energy transition strategies will receive a boost, ensuring that NIPSCO continues to play a vital role in communities across Northern Indiana. NiSource’s commitment to Indiana and its consolidated credit earnings and growth commitments are set to remain intact through 2028.

A Win-Win for Both Parties

The partnership between NiSource and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners combines NiSource’s sustainability efforts with Blackstone’s long-term investment philosophy. The deal offers NiSource greater flexibility to execute high-quality capital investments while strengthening its balance sheet and financing plans. At the same time, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners gets to back one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country, with one of the nation’s quickest plans for decarbonization. In a world increasingly leaning towards renewable energy, this strategic alliance represents a significant step in the right direction.