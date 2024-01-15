en English
Nine-Year-Old Prodigy Preesha Chakraborty Named Among ‘World’s Brightest’ by JH-CTY

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American prodigy, has earned a coveted spot on the ‘world’s brightest’ students list, compiled by the esteemed Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (JH-CTY). This remarkable third-grader from Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California, has showcased an intellectual prowess far beyond her years during the above-grade-level tests conducted by JH-CTY in Summer 2023.

Grand Honors Achieved

Preesha’s exceptional performance in the verbal and quantitative sections of the test propelled her to the 99th percentile, a distinction equivalent to an advanced Grade 5 student. This achievement not only underscores Preesha’s extraordinary academic abilities but also qualifies her for more than 250 JH-CTY’s Online and On-Campus Programs. These programs, designed for gifted students from Grades 2-12, span a wide array of subjects, from mathematics to writing, providing an opportunity for Preesha to further expand her intellectual horizons.

Mensa Membership and Beyond

Beyond the JH-CTY distinction, Preesha is also a lifetime member of the prestigious Mensa Foundation. This membership, which she secured at the tender age of six, followed her scoring in the 99th percentile on the Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT), a renowned assessment for identifying gifted and talented K-12 students. Preesha’s intellectual journey, however, extends beyond academics. A curious soul with a love for exploration, she enjoys traveling, hiking, and even engaging in mixed martial arts.

Recognizing Curiosity and Learning Capacity

Amy Shelton, Executive Director of CTY, emphasized that this recognition is more than just an acknowledgment of Preesha’s academic prowess. It is a testament to her curiosity, her capacity for learning, and her determination. Shelton encouraged Preesha, and others like her, to continue their quest for knowledge and to seek connections with peers who share their passion for learning.

Education India United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

