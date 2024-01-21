Nine-Story Mixed-Use Building Proposal Submitted in Downtown State College

A significant transformation is on the horizon in downtown State College, with a proposal for a new nine-story mixed-use building submitted for approval. The proposed project, set to take place at 321 W. Beaver Avenue, is currently the location of Biolife Plasma Services. The vision for this development is an ambitious one, aiming to replace the existing Biolife building with a multi-purpose structure, harmonizing commercial space and residential accommodations.

A Glimpse into the Future

The proposed plan, presented by PVE, LLC of Sewickley with Haugh Realty, Inc. listed as the owner, paints an exciting picture for the future of this site. The new building is projected to feature 4,760 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, with a 72-unit condominium hotel taking up the levels above. This fusion of commercial and residential uses in a single structure is a testament to the evolving urban landscape of State College.

Bound by Guidelines

While the ambition of the project is clear, it is not without constraints. The site's size only allows a maximum of nine stories as opposed to a potential 12-story building. This is a direct outcome of a zoning amendment passed by the council in October 2022, which aimed to limit certain high-rise developments. The amendment encourages non-residential uses in new developments, ensuring a diverse urban fabric that blends living, working, and playing.

What's Next?

As it stands, the review process for this project is yet to commence. Gregory Garthe, the senior planner for the borough, has indicated that the project will be addressed in the upcoming design board and planning commission meetings slated for February 6 and 7. The future of this proposed development, and by extension, the future of downtown State College, hangs in the balance, waiting for the final say from borough authorities.