Nina Dobrev Rings in 35th Birthday with Surprise Disneyland Trip

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Nina Dobrev, known for her role in the popular series ‘Vampire Diaries,’ rang in her 35th birthday in the most magical way possible—a surprise trip to Disneyland. The trip was organized by her boyfriend, Olympic athlete Shaun White, and was attended by a close-knit group of friends on January 9th.

Nina’s Magical Birthday Surprise

The actress, who is notoriously hard to surprise, was genuinely taken aback by the thoughtful gesture. She took to Instagram to share her joy and astonishment over the surprise, expressing gratitude for the well-planned event. Nina Dobrev wore ‘Birthday Girl’ mouse ears, signifying the special occasion. She shared several images of the day, capturing the vibrant energy and the cozy camaraderie amongst the group.

A Day of Fun and Friendship

The celebration wasn’t just confined to Disneyland. The entourage, which included Julianne Hough, Lauren Parsekian, and Keleigh Sperry, reveled in a day filled with activities. From dancing on a bus to enjoying a plethora of rides, the group made the most of the day at the happiest place on Earth.

Shaun and Nina’s Love Story

Shaun White, who recently retired from his Olympic career, has been dating Nina Dobrev since 2019. Their relationship became Instagram official in April 2020. Despite the buzz surrounding an impending proposal, White revealed to PEOPLE that he feels ‘no pressure’ to propose and is focused on cherishing their time together post-Olympics.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

