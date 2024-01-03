en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Nikki Haley’s Unique Anecdote Resurfaces Amid Presidential Race

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Nikki Haley’s Unique Anecdote Resurfaces Amid Presidential Race

In an engaging piece of personal history that has recently drawn attention, Nikki Haley, a leading figure in the Republican presidential race, has revealed a unique anecdote about her relationship with her husband. A snippet from Haley’s 2012 memoir, ‘Can’t Is Not an Option,’ has resurfaced, shedding light on the story of how she began referring to her husband as Michael, deviating from his given name, Bill.

The Name Change That Stuck

In her memoir, Haley recounts her early dating days with Michael, who was then known by his first name, Bill. She felt that the name did not suit him, and, in a move that would become permanent, started addressing him by his middle name, Michael. As their relationship evolved, so too did the name change, with their friends eventually adopting the title as well.

Social Media Buzz and Presidential Race

The anecdote has stirred up considerable interest on social media, gaining more than 1 million views. Its reappearance coincides with Haley’s escalating prominence in the Republican presidential race. Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, has recently surpassed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in polling for second place in New Hampshire, the opening primary state. She is also giving DeSantis a close run in Iowa.

Unfamiliar Tale Becomes Known

Although the story of her husband’s ‘renaming’ was first reported in 2012, it seems to have remained largely unknown until its recent revival on social media. As Haley continues her campaign, she remains a significant figure in the GOP nomination race, trailing behind front-runner Donald Trump. Her campaign, however, has yet to comment on the resurfacing of this personal anecdote.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
1 min ago
Dorris Yaffe: A Beacon of Activism in the World of Fashion Passes Away at 94
It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Dorris Yaffe, a former executive at Saks Fifth Avenue, and a tireless social activist. Her life’s journey of 94 years came to a natural end on December 7 in her Boston apartment, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to social causes and
Dorris Yaffe: A Beacon of Activism in the World of Fashion Passes Away at 94
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
18 mins ago
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
From Real Estate Agent to Queen: The Unusual Journey of Mary Donaldson
18 mins ago
From Real Estate Agent to Queen: The Unusual Journey of Mary Donaldson
Gypsy Blanchard Finds Solace in Taylor Swift's Music After Prison Release
7 mins ago
Gypsy Blanchard Finds Solace in Taylor Swift's Music After Prison Release
MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages
8 mins ago
MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages
South Korea's Demographic Crisis Fuels Crematorium Shortage
10 mins ago
South Korea's Demographic Crisis Fuels Crematorium Shortage
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
11 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
15 seconds
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
36 seconds
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
49 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
58 seconds
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
2 mins
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
2 mins
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
2 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
2 mins
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
24 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
37 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app