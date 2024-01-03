Nikki Haley’s Unique Anecdote Resurfaces Amid Presidential Race

In an engaging piece of personal history that has recently drawn attention, Nikki Haley, a leading figure in the Republican presidential race, has revealed a unique anecdote about her relationship with her husband. A snippet from Haley’s 2012 memoir, ‘Can’t Is Not an Option,’ has resurfaced, shedding light on the story of how she began referring to her husband as Michael, deviating from his given name, Bill.

The Name Change That Stuck

In her memoir, Haley recounts her early dating days with Michael, who was then known by his first name, Bill. She felt that the name did not suit him, and, in a move that would become permanent, started addressing him by his middle name, Michael. As their relationship evolved, so too did the name change, with their friends eventually adopting the title as well.

Social Media Buzz and Presidential Race

The anecdote has stirred up considerable interest on social media, gaining more than 1 million views. Its reappearance coincides with Haley’s escalating prominence in the Republican presidential race. Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, has recently surpassed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in polling for second place in New Hampshire, the opening primary state. She is also giving DeSantis a close run in Iowa.

Unfamiliar Tale Becomes Known

Although the story of her husband’s ‘renaming’ was first reported in 2012, it seems to have remained largely unknown until its recent revival on social media. As Haley continues her campaign, she remains a significant figure in the GOP nomination race, trailing behind front-runner Donald Trump. Her campaign, however, has yet to comment on the resurfacing of this personal anecdote.