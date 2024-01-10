en English
Nikki Haley’s Promising Prospects in New Hampshire: Insights from Excerpt

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Nikki Haley’s Promising Prospects in New Hampshire: Insights from Excerpt

USA TODAY’s daily news podcast, The Excerpt, has been keeping audiences abreast of the most vital headlines each morning, with special in-depth episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays. In recent episodes, intriguing subjects such as Donald Trump’s lawyer’s immunity plea, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s revealed illness, Nikki Haley’s burgeoning prospects in New Hampshire’s political scene, the incorporation of AI in healthcare, and a bizarre account of a phone surviving a fall from an Alaska Airlines flight have been covered. The podcast, hosted by Taylor Wilson and Dana Taylor, aims to deliver succinct news without the chaos.

Political Landscape in New Hampshire

Nikki Haley has been steadily advancing in New Hampshire’s political landscape. As per a recent CNN poll, she is behind Trump by a mere seven points in the state. She has earned crucial endorsements from New Hampshire Gov Chris Sununu and Americans for Prosperity Action. The demographics of New Hampshire voters and the potential influence of the upcoming Iowa caucuses on Haley’s campaign have been discussed extensively. Haley’s biggest gains appear to have been among undeclared voters, with 43% of those polled expressing support for her.

Challenges Ahead for Haley

While Haley is enjoying a surge of support in New Hampshire, she faces significant challenges ahead. She will need to cover substantial ground in Iowa and South Carolina to secure the nomination over Trump. The former U.N. Ambassador has solidified her second-place polling in New Hampshire with just two weeks until the first-in-the-nation primary. However, she trailed Trump by a larger margin in the USA TODAY/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll. Haley has seen a momentum boost in the final weeks leading up to the Republican primary, securing backing from high-profile donors and the endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Haley’s Rising Popularity

According to a new CNN UNH poll, Haley has made significant strides in the New Hampshire primary race, closing the gap with former President Donald Trump among likely GOP voters in the Granite State. Her support has surged by 12 percentage points since November, showing her strength with moderates, independents, and college graduates. If former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie were to drop out of the race, many of his supporters could flock to Haley, further narrowing her gap with Trump. The state GOP chairman has expressed confidence in Haley’s ability to win the Granite State, emphasizing the potential for unexpected outcomes.

United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

