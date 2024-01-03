en English
China

Nikki Haley’s China Connection: A Summer Camp Controversy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Nikki Haley's China Connection: A Summer Camp Controversy

When Nikki Haley served as the governor of South Carolina, her administration joined forces with the Beijing International Education Exchange (BIEE)—a group commanded by the Chinese communist government—to facilitate a unique summer camp experience in Beijing for over a dozen students in 2015. An official memorandum unveiled that the Chinese organization extended an invite to 20 high school students from South Carolina to partake in the 5th Beijing International Student Summer Camp.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations)

A Golden Opportunity

Described as an ‘amazing opportunity’, the Beijing-based summer camp was entirely sponsored by the BIEE. The organization took responsibility for the accommodations, meals, local transportation, tuition, and local activities, leaving the students to cover only their airfare and visa costs, which amounted to a total of $2,200 each.

Haley’s Chinese Connection

The alliance between Haley’s administration and China, particularly her endeavours to lure Chinese companies to South Carolina and her reference to China as a ‘friend’, have been at the sharp end of her Republican adversaries’ critique. Leading the charge is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Haley, who is considered a potential candidate for the presidential race in 2024, has been vocal about her stance, asserting that under her leadership, American businesses will not be bullied by China.

(Read Also: Giant Dragon Takes Centerstage in New Year Celebrations in Sinan County)

Current Political Standings

The summer camp program has since expired, but its shadow continues to loom in Haley’s political career. As the Iowa Caucus polls currently stand, Haley is trailing behind former President Trump and DeSantis, securing the third position.

China Education United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

