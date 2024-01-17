NIH Seeks Top Scientists to Fill Program Director Roles

Today, the Genetic Mechanisms Branch (GMB) and the Developmental and Cellular Processes Branch (DCPB) of the Division of Genetics and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology (GMCDB) declared their search for two highly qualified scientists to serve as program directors. These roles entail managing a portfolio of research grants and/or research training and career development awards, providing guidance to applicants and grantees, formulating funding recommendations, advising on program planning and evaluation, and keeping an eye on emerging fields.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates should have an advanced degree in a biomedical science field relevant to the position, excellent communication skills, and familiarity with NIH extramural funding processes. Experience with NIH grants as an applicant, awardee, reviewer, or administrator is beneficial. Two types of vacancy announcements, one for federal employees and one for the public, were opened on January 17 and will close on January 26.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates should review the NIGMS webpage for applying to scientific administration jobs and send their CV to the specified contacts. Others are encouraged to forward the opportunity to potential candidates. The NIH is actively seeking qualified individuals to fill these positions and play a key role in advancing scientific research in the United States.

Other Vacancies at NIH

In addition to the GMB and DCPB, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is also accepting applications for Health Scientist Administrator positions as Program Officers and Scientific Review Officers. There are also other vacancies for program directors at the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). The application periods for these positions are also from January 17 to January 26, 2024.