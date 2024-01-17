NIH Seeks Qualified Scientists for Key Program Officer Positions

The Division of Biophysics, Biomedical Technology, and Computational Biosciences (BBCB) has announced the search for qualified scientists to fill two program officer positions. These roles are central to managing research grants and guiding program activities within the candidates' fields of expertise.

Biomedical Technology Branch Position

The first position lies within the Biomedical Technology Branch, a unit dedicated to developing technologies for structural and functional biomolecular studies. A background in biomolecular X-ray crystallography, scattering, cryo-electron microscopy/tomography, or mass spectrometry will provide candidates with an edge in the selection process.

Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Branch Position

The second position is offered in the Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Branch. Candidates with a proven track record in computational biology, bioinformatics, data science, mathematics, and biostatistics, particularly in genomics or -omics data analysis, are highly sought after for this role.

Qualifications and Application Process

Required qualifications for these positions include a bachelor's or advanced degree in a relevant biomedical science field. Familiarity with NIH extramural funding processes will be considered a significant advantage. The NIH has opened its global recruitment drive for health scientist administrators (HSAs), welcoming applications from federal employees and the general public alike. The vacancies were announced on January 17, and the application window will close on January 26. Prospective candidates are urged to contact specific representatives for the positions and refer to the NIGMS webpage for application guidance. The NIGMS also provides a tip sheet for global recruitment. Applications can be made through USAJOBS, and candidates may reach out to the NIGMS Workforce Team for recruitment-related inquiries.