Military

Nighttime Mission Tragedy: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing off Somali Coast

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Nighttime Mission Tragedy: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing off Somali Coast

In a regrettable incident, two U.S. Navy SEALs have gone missing off the coast of Somalia during a nighttime boarding mission in the Gulf of Aden. The SEALs, part of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, fell off their vessel consecutively, sparking an immediate search and rescue operation. The specific purpose of the boarding remains undisclosed.

Increased U.S. Naval Activity in Gulf of Aden

The Gulf of Aden has been a hotbed of U.S. Naval activity in recent weeks, in response to multiple attacks by Houthi militants on commercial vessels in the nearby Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November. The U.S. Navy has been playing a pivotal role in aiding distressed commercial ships, intercepting drones and missiles, and conducting nearly 30 airstrikes on Houthi-associated targets.

Missing SEALs and Ongoing Search

U.S. Central Command has confirmed the missing SEALs and the ongoing search and rescue efforts. In a bid to maintain operational security and out of respect for the missing sailors’ families, no further details have been released. The SEALs were ‘forward-deployed’ to the 5th Fleet’s area of operations, which supervises key strategic regions such as the Arabian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and the Red Sea.

The Perils of Nighttime Boarding

According to a former U.S. official, nighttime boarding missions are considered to be extremely complex and perilous due to the challenging conditions at sea. The occurrence of this unfortunate incident during such a mission only underscores the inherent risks involved. The U.S. maintains a modest military presence in Somalia, primarily focusing on the threat posed by the al-Shabaab militant group, recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

Military Somalia United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

