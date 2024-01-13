NIDA Summer Research Internship Program: Fostering Diversity in Scientific Workforce

Offering a unique opportunity for undergraduate students to immerse themselves in substance use and addiction research, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Summer Research Internship Program has opened its doors once again. This eight-week program is not merely an academic exercise, but a significant step towards the creation of a more diverse scientific workforce.

Internship Program: A Confluence of Learning and Impact

The program, which is open to students aged 18 and older, provides a first-hand experience of working with NIDA scientists across various universities in the United States. Interns engage in a broad spectrum of activities ranging from laboratory experiments and data analysis to attending formal courses and participating in lab meetings. The experiential learning is further enriched through patient interviews, manuscript preparation, and conducting literature reviews.

While the internship is undoubtedly a valuable learning experience, it is also a platform to contribute. Each intern is expected to present their research findings at the end of the program, thereby adding their unique voice to the ongoing dialogue on substance use and addiction research.

A Step Towards a Diverse Scientific Workforce

The NIDA Summer Research Internship Program is not just about equipping students with skills but also about creating a diverse scientific workforce. A publication by Avila, Weixelbaum, and Compton titled ‘The National Institute on Drug Abuse Summer Research Internship Program: Building a Diverse National Scientific Workforce’ in Neuropsychopharmacology underscores this goal. The program seeks to increase the representation of underrepresented populations in drug abuse research, thus fostering diversity within the national scientific community.

Looking Ahead

While the registration for Internship Site Principal Investigators (PIs) for the 2024 program is now closed, the program’s start and end dates will be agreed upon by hosting PIs and interns. As the NIDA Summer Research Internship Program continues to inspire and educate, it holds the promise of shaping a more inclusive, diverse, and enlightened national scientific workforce.