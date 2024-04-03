Nicole Richie's Children, Harlow and Sparrow, Shine at 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' Premiere

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's offspring, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, graced the red carpet, making a striking impression at the premiere of Richie's film, 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead,' held at The Grove in Los Angeles. This marked a significant public appearance for the siblings, who have been notably shielded from the limelight by their parents. Accompanied by their family, including music legend Lionel Richie, the event underscored the close-knit nature of this celebrity family while spotlighting the siblings' growing influence in the public eye.

Family Affair at The Grove

The premiere of 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead,' a contemporary remake of the 1991 classic, was a family affair for the Richies. Harlow and Sparrow, embodying the spitting image of their parents, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, captivated attention.