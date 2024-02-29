Nicole Kidman Stars in Three New AMC Ads, Reviving Movie Magic

AMC Theatres is set to enchant audiences once again with Nicole Kidman at the forefront of its cinematic experience, introducing three new versions of its iconic ad. These fresh takes on the beloved "We Make Movies Better" campaign are expected to enchant viewers with updated references and continued advocacy for the unparalleled magic of movie theaters. The original ad, featuring Kidman's poetic tribute to the allure of the big screen, has left an indelible mark on pop culture since its debut in 2021, inspiring both admiration and parody.

Advertisment

New Chapters in Screen Magic

Adam Aron, AMC's entertainment chief, announced during a recent earnings call that these 30-second commercials would start rolling out on March 1, featuring a mix of familiar and new cinematic references. This move comes as a response to the changing landscape of moviegoing, with the inclusion of recent blockbusters such as 'Elvis' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. The aim is to rekindle the love for cinema by showcasing the latest in film through Kidman's captivating narration.

Cultural Phenomenon

Advertisment

The original "We Make Movies Better" ad not only became a staple of the AMC viewing experience but also a cultural phenomenon. Written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Billy Ray, it turned into an instant meme, with audiences reciting Kidman's monologue in theaters and online. The ad's success even inspired merchandise, although it led to a legal scuffle when AMC took action against Fashion Brand Company for a dress adorned with the Kidman speech. This sequel of sorts is a testament to the ad's significant impact and the ongoing collaboration between Kidman and Ray.

Revitalizing the Cinema Experience

AMC's decision to refresh its iconic ad aligns with a broader strategy to rejuvenate the movie theater experience. With the recent success of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's concert documentaries driving attendance and revenue, AMC is exploring new avenues to attract audiences. These new ads, featuring Kidman, symbolize the chain's commitment to celebrating cinema's magic and its role in creating unforgettable memories. As these ads make their debut ahead of anticipated releases like 'Dune: Part Two', they remind us of the unique joy found in movie theaters.

The introduction of these new ads marks a significant moment for AMC Theatres, reinforcing its belief in the enduring appeal of the cinematic experience. With Nicole Kidman's continued partnership, AMC aims to captivate and inspire audiences, reminding them of the unparalleled enchantment of watching a story unfold on the big screen. As these ads begin to play across theaters, they serve as a beacon for movie lovers, inviting them back to the place where magic happens.