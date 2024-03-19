Nicole Kidman Dreams of Performing Viral AMC Ad Live with Drag Queen

Nicole Kidman has expressed her desire to bring her iconic AMC Theatres advertisement to life in a unique and captivating live performance alongside a drag queen. This revelation came as she discussed the unforeseen viral success of the 2021 commercial, which has been celebrated and parodied by drag performers worldwide. Kidman's ambition underscores her appreciation for the ad's impact and her commitment to cinema's enduring magic.

From Silver Screen to Drag Queen

During an interview with Elle for their April 2024 Impact issue, Kidman shared insights into the creation of the AMC ad, which aimed to rekindle moviegoers' love for cinemas post-COVID-19. Filmed over a weekend while working on Being the Ricardos, Kidman stressed the importance of theaters in her life and her determination to see them thrive. Her vision for a live rendition of the ad, alongside a drag queen, highlights her embrace of the ad's cultural significance and its resonance within the LGBTQ+ community.

Cultural Phenomenon and Future Plans

The AMC ad's journey from a marketing effort to a cultural touchstone is notable, with Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, acknowledging its unexpected role in popular culture. AMC Theatres' decision to release updated versions of the ad, incorporating recent blockbuster films, suggests ongoing evolution. Kidman's enthusiasm for potential new concepts for future ads indicates her ongoing commitment to the campaign and its objectives.

Legacy and Impact

Kidman's candid discussion about her aspiration to perform the ad live underscores the profound connection between cinema and its audience. The AMC ad, beyond its initial purpose, has fostered a community of fans and creators, celebrating the joy of movies. Kidman's initiative to engage with this community, particularly through a potential collaboration with a drag artist, exemplifies her innovative and inclusive approach to her role as AMC's spokesperson.

As Nicole Kidman continues to dream of new ways to celebrate cinema, her vision for a live performance of the AMC ad invites reflection on the power of film to unite diverse audiences. It's a testament to Kidman's dedication to the art of cinema and her recognition of its capacity to inspire, entertain, and bring people together.