Nicole Eggert Discusses Engagement with Corey Haim Amid His Addiction Struggles

In a recent interview, former 'Baywatch' star, Nicole Eggert, bares her soul about her tumultuous relationship and engagement with the late Corey Haim, who tragically succumbed to pneumonia in 2010. Known for their roles in the early '90s, the duo's relationship was marked with struggles, most notably Haim's battle with addiction.

The Tryst with Addiction

Eggert reminisces about the eerie experiences that came with Haim's addiction. She describes her first encounter with cocaine, introduced by Haim, as 'scary' and 'creepy.' Although she was never forced into it, the reality of his addiction became a grim part of their relationship, which began on the set of 'Blown Away' and spanned from 1991 to 1993.

Battling Personal Demons

While dealing with Haim's addiction, Eggert was wrestling with her own demons. She reveals the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her 'Charles in Charge' co-star Scott Baio between the ages of 14 and 17, claims Baio has consistently refuted. She confesses that she was in denial about the abuse for a long time, burdened by feelings of shame and embarrassment.

Shared Suffering, Unspoken Traumas

During their relationship, Eggert and Haim, who was also a victim of sexual abuse, kept their traumas largely unspoken. Their two-year affair, including a brief period of engagement, was heavily overshadowed by Haim's addiction. Eggert recalls hospital visits during Haim's withdrawal episodes and drug supplies on the set orchestrated by producers.

The Unraveling of a Relationship

After moving in together, Eggert was fully exposed to Haim's 'darkness' and addiction, forcing her to end the relationship. Despite their separation, she kept sporadic contact with him and cherishes the fond memories of their friendship.

Facing the Future

Now a single mother battling stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer, Eggert has her sights set on her health and her daughters' upbringing. She is expected to make an appearance in the upcoming docuseries 'Baywatch: The American Dream,' which delves into the lives of the original cast members of the iconic show.