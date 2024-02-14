Nicolas Cage's Fire-Damaged San Francisco Mansion Listed for $3.5M

Nicolas Cage's Former San Francisco Mansion, Damaged in Fire, Listed for $3.5 Million

A Grand Victorian's Second Act

In the heart of Pacific Heights, a storied 6,925-square-foot Victorian mansion - once owned by Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage and actress Patricia Arquette - is seeking a new chapter. Damaged by a fire in 2020, the grand home is now on the market for $3.5 million.

Renovations and Rich History

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom residence will require some love and work to restore its former glory. According to the listing agent, repairs could take between 6-9 months to complete. This is an opportunity for a discerning buyer to breathe new life into a property steeped in history.

The mansion has hosted illustrious owners and visitors, including self-help guru Werner Erhard and serving as the venue for Stephen Hawking's famous black hole presentation. Cage purchased the home in 1998 and sold it seven years later for $3 million.

A Deal in Disguise

Despite the fire damage, the current listing agent considers the $3.5 million price tag a "great deal". The property was bought by its current owners in 2019 for $6.5 million. Due to relocation during the pandemic, they're now passing on the opportunity to transform and enjoy this unique piece of San Francisco history.

The renovations can be tailored to the buyer's preferences, with renderings provided for illustrative purposes only. As the mansion begins its journey toward a new future, it invites those with a passion for preservation and storytelling to take part in its ongoing legacy.

The Victorian's renewal unfolds as its past melds with the present, offering a chance to redefine what it means to live in a home with a rich and storied history.