Nicolas Cage Declines 'National Treasure 3', Hints at Impending Retirement

Nicolas Cage, the acclaimed 60-year-old actor, has recently made headlines by decisively turning down the opportunity to reprise his role in a potential 'National Treasure 3'. This decision comes amid speculation of his nearing retirement from the film industry, a move that has left many fans disheartened. In a candid interview with Screen Rant, Cage, known for his portrayal of the adventurous treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates, firmly stated, 'No, there is no "National Treasure 3." If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there.'

Reflecting on Retirement

Last year, Cage intimated to Vanity Fair that he was contemplating retirement, citing a desire to focus more on personal priorities, including spending quality time with his young daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage. 'It's starting to solidify - I'm starting to cement my plan. I may have three or four more movies left in me,' he revealed, underscoring a shift in focus towards his family and personal life over his illustrious career in cinema.

Future Endeavors and Personal Goals

Despite the bittersweet news of stepping back from one of his iconic roles, Cage is not bowing out of the limelight just yet. He is set to appear in 'Arcadian', a film depicting a father's determination to shield his sons from an apocalyptic threat, scheduled for release on April 12, 2024. Beyond his professional commitments, Cage expressed a newfound interest in dedicating more time to reading and being with his daughter, aiming for a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Legacy and Lasting Impact

Nicolas Cage's decision to pass on 'National Treasure 3' and hint at retirement reflects a broader trend among veteran actors seeking to prioritize their well-being and personal lives over continuous cinematic endeavors. His commitment to ending his film career 'on a high note' while exploring personal interests and family time marks a significant moment in his career, offering a moment for fans and the industry to reflect on the enduring impact of one of Hollywood's most versatile actors.