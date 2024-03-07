Nick Selimos: 50 Years as Capitol Hill's Beloved Maitre d' at The Monocle

For half a century, Nick Selimos has been more than just a maitre d' at The Monocle on Capitol Hill; he's been a confidant and a friend to the political elite, never letting partisan politics interfere with his hospitality.

Since starting at The Monocle in 1974, Selimos has seen it all, from the Watergate scandal to the current political polarizations, yet his approach to service remains unchanged, emphasizing personal connections over political affiliations.

From Greece to The Monocle: A Journey of Dedication

Originally from Greece, Selimos moved to the United States to study physics but soon realized his passion lay in the hospitality industry. His charm and ability to remember the minutest details about his guests quickly made him a staple at The Monocle. His knack for remembering guests' preferences, political backgrounds, and personal anecdotes has endeared him to many, making The Monocle a bipartisan haven in an increasingly divided Washington, D.C.

The Role of a Maitre d' in Navigating Political Divides

Throughout his tenure, Selimos has witnessed the evolving political landscape of Capitol Hill, noting a shift towards polarization in the 1980s. Despite these changes, The Monocle remains a place where political adversaries can share a meal, thanks in no small part to Selimos's diplomacy. His policy of neutrality and discretion has earned him the trust and respect of his clientele, making him privy to the personal and professional trials of some of the nation's most influential figures.

Legacy and Impact: Beyond the Dining Room

Selimos's dedication to his role extends beyond professional obligations; he's forged genuine friendships with many of his guests. Senators, lobbyists, and staff members alike share personal milestones with him, from birthdays to more somber occasions. His influence and the sanctuary he provides at The Monocle serve as a testament to the impact one individual can have on a community, even one as transient and turbulent as Capitol Hill.

As Nick Selimos celebrates 50 years at The Monocle, his story underscores the importance of human connection in a world often divided by ideology. His unwavering dedication to his guests, regardless of their political affiliations, has not only made The Monocle a cherished establishment but also a reminder of the common ground and shared humanity that exists beyond the realm of politics.