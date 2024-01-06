Nick Roach Steers Stone Bank as New CEO, Rap Snacks Eyes Retail Expansion at Disruptive Summit

In a move that marks a new chapter for Stone Bank of Little Rock, Nick Roach has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Marnie Oldner who retired in December 2023. Previously holding the position of president at the bank, Roach’s tenure has been highlighted by his significant contributions to the bank’s government-guaranteed loan sector.

Stone Bank’s New Direction with Roach

Riding on his proven expertise, Roach has been instrumental in elevating Stone Bank’s stature as a leading lender for U.S. Small Business Administration and Department of Agriculture-backed loans. His leadership is expected to propel the bank’s continued success, with its services extending across 13 states and maintaining branches in several Arkansas cities. Roach’s appointment as CEO is a testament to Stone Bank’s commitment to nurturing their own talent and dedication to providing robust financial services.

Rap Snacks at Disruptive Summit

In other developments, buyers from Walmart Inc. and Sam’s Club are gearing up to attend the Rap Snacks Disruptive Summit in Florida. The summit is a significant platform for empowering multicultural consumer-packaged goods brands and fostering lasting change within the retail industry. Rap Snacks, known for its unique hip-hop inspired snacks and featuring artists such as Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj on its packaging, will have a prime opportunity to engage with these major retailers at the summit.

Arkansas Index Sees Increase

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Index, a measure of the largest public companies based in the state, saw a marginal increase, closing at 902.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. and Simmons First National Corp. shares led the gains, providing a positive start to the financial year. The performance of the index is being closely observed as an indicator of the financial market’s outlook for the year, reflecting the economic pulse of the region.