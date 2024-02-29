Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin Star in Netflix's 'Death by Lightning': Garfield's Tale Revived

Nick Offerman and Betty Gilpin have been cast in the highly anticipated Netflix series 'Death by Lightning', a historical drama that delves into the assassination of U.S. President James Garfield by Charles Guiteau. Offerman is set to portray Vice President Chester A. Arthur, who succeeded Garfield, while Gilpin will take on the role of Crete Garfield, the First Lady. This series promises to bring to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of the 20th president and his notorious assassin.

Star-Studded Cast to Revive History

The show, based on the book 'Destiny Of The Republic' by Candice Millard, has drawn significant attention with the announcement of its cast. Michael Shannon is slated to play President Garfield, with Matthew Macfadyen as his assassin, Charles Guiteau. The addition of Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman, known for their roles in 'Glow' and 'Parks and Recreation' respectively, adds depth and intrigue to the series. Their performances are eagerly awaited, as they embody historical figures pivotal to one of the most shocking events in American history.

Exploring a Presidential Tragedy

'Death by Lightning' aims to explore the complex dynamics between President Garfield and Charles Guiteau, painting a detailed picture of their entwined destinies. Garfield's reluctance to assume the presidency and Guiteau's delusional admiration for him set the stage for a tragic turn of events that would alter the course of American history. The series will delve into the aftermath of the assassination, including Vice President Arthur's unexpected rise to power, providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of this pivotal moment in time.

Anticipation Builds for Historical Drama

With a storyline that promises to captivate and educate, 'Death by Lightning' is one of the most anticipated Netflix releases. Its focus on a lesser-known presidential assassination, combined with a stellar cast and a strong narrative foundation, positions it as a potential hit among viewers interested in American history and political dramas. As production progresses, audiences are keen to see how this tragic tale of ambition, delusion, and destiny is brought to life on the screen.

The series 'Death by Lightning', through its exploration of President Garfield's assassination, not only aims to entertain but also to shed light on the complexities of human behavior and the unforeseen consequences of political ambition. As viewers anticipate its release, they can look forward to a dramatic retelling of one of America's most riveting historical episodes. This show stands as a testament to the enduring fascination with the nation's past and the figures who have shaped its course.