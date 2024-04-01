Nick Cannon Embarks on Easter Extravaganza with All 12 Kids, Garners Praise

Nick Cannon was the ultimate Easter bunny this year, not in search of eggs but rather, delivering quality daddy time across town to all 12 of his children from 6 different mothers, documenting this epic journey. The beloved TV host donned a rabbit costume, ensuring each of his kids felt special during the festive weekend, a feat that has both fans and onlookers applauding.

Hopping Across Homes

The Easter weekend saw Cannon making his first stop at Bre Tiesi's home to spend time with their 1-year-old son, Legendary Love, sharing heartwarming photos of their time together. The following day, Easter Sunday, was even busier for Cannon as he continued his festive tour. He shared a photo with his children with Brittany Bell - Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah, captioned, "Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!" Cannon's journey didn't end there; he proceeded to LaNisha Cole's home, engaging in a backyard Easter photo shoot with their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, followed by a visit to Abby De La Rosa's place to snap adorable pictures with their three kids: Beautiful Zeppelin, Zion Mixolydian, and Zillion Heir.

Remembering Zen

In a touching tribute to his late son Zen, who passed away from a brain tumor in 2021, Cannon hosted Zen's Light Easter Egg-stravaganza at NYC's St. Mary's Children's Hospital. This event was alongside Alyssa Scott, marking a poignant moment in Cannon's Easter celebrations. His 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, also joined him at the hospital event, making it a comprehensive family affair.

Spreading Easter Cheer

Cannon's efforts to make Easter special for all of his children, despite their different mothers and living situations, showcase his dedication as a father. His ability to juggle a busy career with ensuring each child feels loved and cared for during the holidays is commendable. This Easter extravaganza isn't just about the cute photos and bunny costumes; it's a testament to Cannon's commitment to family, making him a true Easter bunny in the eyes of his children and fans alike.

As Easter 2024 wraps up, Nick Cannon's ambitious endeavor to spend quality time with each of his 12 children stands out as a heartwarming highlight. It's a reminder that amidst the chaos of celebrity and daily life, moments of genuine connection and joy with loved ones are what truly matter. Cannon's Easter celebrations may have been grand in scale, but the underlying message of love, family, and making every moment count resonates universally.