Nicholas Galitzine Celebrates 'Immediate Connection' with Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You'

Nicholas Galitzine recently shared his profound experience of instantly connecting with Anne Hathaway during their audition for the romantic comedy 'The Idea of You'. Premiering on May 2 on Amazon Prime Video, the film explores a May-December romance sparked at the Coachella Music Festival, featuring characters with a significant age gap, mirroring the actors' real-life age difference.

Building Chemistry Through Music and Humor

Galitzine described the audition process as 'almost spiritual,' highlighting how a unique chemistry test involving a song selection helped establish a strong bond between him and Hathaway. Despite his initial intimidation, the shared sense of humor and simpatico with Hathaway made the process 'very easy,' laying a solid foundation for their on-screen chemistry.

Challenges and Triumphs on Set

Both actors faced challenges, including filming a swimming scene in freezing temperatures, which Hathaway, also a producer on the film, recalled as a moment of mutual support and trust. This experience cemented their partnership, with both actors feeling they were in 'good hands.' Galitzine's dedication to his role extended to attending a boy band boot camp to convincingly perform as a pop star.

Anticipation and Future Projects

The film's portrayal of a whirlwind romance and the complexities of celebrity culture has generated positive reactions from initial screenings. Galitzine's upcoming role as George Villiers in the period drama 'Mary George' is also highly anticipated, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Hathaway's commendable performance and Galitzine's breakthrough role in 'The Idea of You' mark a significant addition to the romantic comedy genre.