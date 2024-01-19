Nichino America and Sipcam Agro Strike Second Cross-Licensing Agreement

Leading agrochemical firms, Nichino America, Inc. and Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., have joined forces in a second cross-licensing agreement, a move set to revamp the landscape of the crop protection industry. The partnership seeks to give Sipcam Agro a head start with early access to Nichino's Fenpyroximate 5SC and 5EC, effective miticide/insecticide formulations aimed at controlling mites and pests on specialty crops, thereby strengthening its portfolio in the pest control segment.

Advertisment

Expanding Distribution Rights

As part of the agreement, Sipcam Agro has extended Nichino's distribution rights for the fungicide Eject, a potent blend of Cymoxanil and Propamocarb, to include Arizona. This expansion allows Nichino to introduce Eject into the Arizona market, a proven solution for managing downy mildew in vegetable crops. The move is a strategic one, aimed at amplifying the companies' product portfolios and increasing market share for key ingredients.

The Potential Impact

Advertisment

This collaboration comes with high expectations, as it is predicted to provide a significant boost to the agricultural industry's productivity. With the incorporation of Nichino's innovative miticide/insecticide formulations into Sipcam Agro's product range, and the expansion of Nichino's distribution rights for Eject, both companies are poised to offer a more robust and comprehensive range of crop protection solutions.

Industry Reactions

Both Nichino and Sipcam Agro have expressed excitement over their partnership. Leaders from each company underscored the significance of strategic alliances in the growth of the agricultural sector. This alliance represents a mutual commitment to enhancing crop protection and fostering innovation in the industry, signaling a promising future for the agricultural sector.