Nicaraguan Immigrants Unite: Epiphany Celebration for Imprisoned Priests Solidarity

María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
Nicaraguan Immigrants Unite: Epiphany Celebration for Imprisoned Priests Solidarity

In the heart of Los Angeles, within the walls of the historic St. Vincent’s church, a unique gathering emerged on Epiphany day. Nicaraguan immigrants, united by their shared heritage and faith, came together to celebrate the Christian feast day in a poignant display of solidarity for their homeland’s imprisoned priests. The parish, a beacon for immigrants from Mexico, Central, and South America, echoed with the comforting familiarity of a shared language and expressions of faith, creating a sanctuary for those far from home.

Nicaraguan Solidarity on Display

These immigrants, having fled their homeland amidst escalating turmoil, brought a piece of Nicaragua to Los Angeles. Wearing items adorned with Nicaraguan symbols—a silent protest punishable in their homeland—they demonstrated unity and defiance. Vilma Rivera, herself a Nicaraguan immigrant, evoked the bittersweet nature of this gathering. Her words painted a vivid picture of the heartbreak of having to flee Nicaragua, yet also the pride in standing in solidarity with the persecuted priests back home.

A Faith Leader’s Influence

Fernando Garcia, another participant, expressed his anticipation to hear a faith leader speak and partake in the sacred rites. The importance of these leaders in providing guidance and solace to the immigrant community cannot be understated. Their words and actions, steeped in faith, serve as a rallying point for the community, strengthening their resolve and fostering unity.

St. Vincent’s: A Cathedral for the Marginalized

St. Vincent’s church, often referred to as the ‘cathedral of the poor and immigrants,’ has long served as a refuge for those seeking familiarity in a foreign land. Pastor Gary Mueller underscored the role of such gatherings in providing immigrants with a sense of home, reinforcing the church’s commitment to serve the marginalized. This Epiphany celebration, planned six months in advance, gained more resonance with the recent arrests of additional priests in Nicaragua. It stood as a testament to the power of faith and unity, even in the face of adversity.

United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

