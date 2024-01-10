Nibco Inc. Elevates Long-Serving Employees to Vice Presidential Roles

In a recent development, Elkhart-based manufacturing giant Nibco Inc. has elevated two of its veteran employees, Allen Stanley and Rudy Smith, to vice presidential roles. Stanley ascends to the position of Vice President of Fittings Manufacturing and Distribution, while Smith steps up as the Vice President of Valve Manufacturing. Both will directly report to the company’s President and COO, Ashley Martin.

A Closer Look at the New Roles

Stanley’s new role will bring the Stuarts Draft, Virginia manufacturing operations and the demand-planning department under his leadership. This is in addition to his existing responsibilities for the U.S. distribution centers, world headquarters logistics, and all Nibco plastic-manufacturing facilities.

Smith, on the other hand, will now oversee the Blytheville, Arkansas facility and the company’s facilities in Nacogdoches and McAllen, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico.

Stanley and Smith: Pillars of Nibco

Both Stanley and Smith have been integral to Nibco’s operations for well over two decades. Stanley became a part of the Nibco family in 1997 and Smith in 1996. Over the years, they have held various positions of increasing responsibility, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and success.

Stanley is a marketing graduate from the University of West Georgia, while Smith holds a management degree from Rice University. Their academic backgrounds, coupled with their extensive industry experience, make them well-equipped to take on their new roles and steer the company towards further growth.