en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nibco Inc. Elevates Long-Serving Employees to Vice Presidential Roles

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Nibco Inc. Elevates Long-Serving Employees to Vice Presidential Roles

In a recent development, Elkhart-based manufacturing giant Nibco Inc. has elevated two of its veteran employees, Allen Stanley and Rudy Smith, to vice presidential roles. Stanley ascends to the position of Vice President of Fittings Manufacturing and Distribution, while Smith steps up as the Vice President of Valve Manufacturing. Both will directly report to the company’s President and COO, Ashley Martin.

A Closer Look at the New Roles

Stanley’s new role will bring the Stuarts Draft, Virginia manufacturing operations and the demand-planning department under his leadership. This is in addition to his existing responsibilities for the U.S. distribution centers, world headquarters logistics, and all Nibco plastic-manufacturing facilities.

Smith, on the other hand, will now oversee the Blytheville, Arkansas facility and the company’s facilities in Nacogdoches and McAllen, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico.

Stanley and Smith: Pillars of Nibco

Both Stanley and Smith have been integral to Nibco’s operations for well over two decades. Stanley became a part of the Nibco family in 1997 and Smith in 1996. Over the years, they have held various positions of increasing responsibility, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and success.

Stanley is a marketing graduate from the University of West Georgia, while Smith holds a management degree from Rice University. Their academic backgrounds, coupled with their extensive industry experience, make them well-equipped to take on their new roles and steer the company towards further growth.

0
Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Jeepney Modernization in the Philippines: A Bumpy Road Ahead?
In a recent House hearing in the Philippines, a startling revelation emerged: some jeepney operators and drivers have found themselves on the losing end after joining cooperatives under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has made a commitment to the Committee in the House of Representatives
Jeepney Modernization in the Philippines: A Bumpy Road Ahead?
Amazon's Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees
8 mins ago
Amazon's Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees
BlackRock's Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023
9 mins ago
BlackRock's Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023
Mukesh Ambani Forecasts a Prosperous Future for India's Economy
7 mins ago
Mukesh Ambani Forecasts a Prosperous Future for India's Economy
Boeing CEO Stresses Transparency and Accountability Amid Safety Concerns
7 mins ago
Boeing CEO Stresses Transparency and Accountability Amid Safety Concerns
Amazon Announces Major Layoffs in Prime Video and MGM Studios Divisions
8 mins ago
Amazon Announces Major Layoffs in Prime Video and MGM Studios Divisions
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
13 seconds
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
29 seconds
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
34 seconds
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
4 mins
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
5 mins
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
5 mins
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
5 mins
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
6 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
6 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app