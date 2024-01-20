NHL Updates: Senators Sign Pinto, Hurricanes Claim Martin, and Player Performance Highlights

In a series of significant moves across the NHL, the Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year contract valued at $775,000. Pinto, who has been absent from the ice due to a half-season suspension, is slated to make a return this Sunday, potentially spearheading the third line.
Senators Reload, Hurricanes Reinforce
Shane Pinto's anticipated return comes after a 41-game suspension for gambling-related activities. The 23-year-old's re-entry is well-timed, coinciding with the return of Josh Norris from injury, thereby restoring the Senators' top four centers. Beyond his evident eagerness to contribute to the team, Pinto's attitude towards his contract and potential extension signals a player with a keen focus on the game.
In a parallel move, the Carolina Hurricanes have claimed goalie Spencer Martin off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets. This acquisition addresses the Hurricanes' need for a backup goalie, owing to a spate of injuries plaguing their team. Martin is expected to offer much-needed support to Antti Raanta, who himself has a history of injuries.
Capitals Extend Protas, Devils' Goalie Shines
The Washington Capitals have signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year extension, in spite of his recent dip in point production. The decision reflects the Capitals' long-term faith in Protas, banking on his potential to bounce back.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils' goalie Vitek Vanecek secured a victory against the Blue Jackets. Given his recent form, Nico Daws is likely to be the starting goalie in their next game.
Florida Panthers Standout, Wild's Injury Concern
In other NHL developments, Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad put on a stellar performance against Minnesota, while his teammate Brandon Montour continues to struggle. The Minnesota Wild, on the other hand, are grappling with the injury of Marc-Andre Fleury. However, the rising form of Kirill Kaprizov and rookie Brock Faber is a silver lining, contributing significantly to the team's success.
Blackhawks and Kings Battle Challenges
Despite a challenging season, the Chicago Blackhawks have seen commendable performances from Jason Dickinson and Seth Jones. On the western coast, the LA Kings are dealing with issues related to their goaltending strategy. The heavy workload and recent subpar performances of Cam Talbot are concerns, while backup David Rittich offers some respite with quality starts.