International Relations

NGOs Distribute Migrant Maps: An Insight into the Ongoing Migration Crisis

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
A recent revelation uncovers a collection of documents distributed by numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) featuring detailed maps and plans for migrants journeying towards the United States border. These documents, disclosed by Muckraker.com, are circulating across various migration routes in Central and South America.

International Aid Organizations Involved

Prominent international aid organizations such as the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Red Cross, and Doctors Without Borders are reported to be the creators and distributors of these materials. The content of these documents offers extensive information to migrants, including transportation options, travel routes, locations to find nourishment, and accommodation options like hostels.

Potential Misuse of Refugee Status

However, Muckraker.com’s report has raised concerns about sections of these documents that allegedly guide migrants on how to falsely acquire refugee status. If true, this could pose significant implications for the integrity of refugee protocols and the broader immigration system.

Investigation in the Darien Gap

Muckraker.com conducted on-the-ground reporting from the Darien gap, a perilous stretch between Panama and Colombia known for its refugee encampments. These encampments are maintained and staffed by various international and multinational NGOs, including the European Union, the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Red Cross, UNICEF, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Concerns Raised by Government Officials

Government officials, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have voiced concerns about potential unlawful orchestration of border crossings by these NGOs. Additional reports suggest that certain NGOs may be assisting migrants in entering the U.S. by airplane, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing migration crisis.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

