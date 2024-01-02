en English
Transportation

NFTA Announces Metro Rail Maintenance: Service Changes Ahead for Riders

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
NFTA Announces Metro Rail Maintenance: Service Changes Ahead for Riders

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has revealed a major shakeup in Buffalo’s Metro Rail services starting Sunday, January 7. This development stems from a series of planned maintenance and upgrade activities integral to the system’s long-term reliability, safety, and efficiency.

Implications for Metro Rail Riders

Riders will encounter changes in the service due to the commencement of single tracking—an operational adjustment where inbound and outbound trains share a single track. The single tracking will take place daily for approximately five weeks on the underground section between the University and Amherst Stations.

Extended Single Tracking on Above-ground Section

Moreover, single tracking will extend to the above-ground section between Fountain Plaza and Canalside Station. This specific alteration will be initiated on Sunday through Thursday nights after 9 p.m. The NFTA anticipates that this change will persist for three to four months.

Transit Authority’s Appeal to Riders

NFTA’s director of public transit, James Morrell, acknowledged the inconvenience that these changes might bring to the riders. However, he emphasized the crucial nature of these upgrades, which are integral to the system’s longevity and efficiency. In an attempt to keep the riders informed, the authority will post information signs at the stations. Riders can also find additional details on scheduling and other related matters on the NFTA’s official website. As the authority embarks on this development phase, it seeks the riders’ patience and understanding.

Transportation United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

