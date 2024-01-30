NFL Updates: Chiefs' Super Bowl Injury Concerns and Falcons' Coaching Staff Revamp

In a recent Zoom call with reporters, Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Andy Reid confirmed that the team is grappling with injury concerns with the Super Bowl looming. Despite setbacks, a player on the injury report is expected to return to play, offering some relief in the midst of ongoing challenges.
Player Performance Challenges
Alongside injury worries, the Chiefs have been dealing with a series of player performance issues. Dropped passes and penalties have been key game-changing factors. However, the most significant setback is the loss of Chiefs' defensive end, Charles Omenihu, who will miss the Super Bowl due to an ACL tear sustained in the AFC Championship game. A pivotal player, Omenihu achieved a career-high seven sacks this season. Unfortunately, his season had already been marred by a suspension following an alleged domestic violence incident in January 2023.
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The Super Bowl, set in Las Vegas and featuring the Chiefs against the 49ers, is causing a flurry of anticipation. This eagerness is reflected in the secondary-market ticket prices, which have soared to an average of $9,815, almost double the previous year's figure. This surge can be attributed partly to the game's location and the anticipation of a Taylor Swift appearance.
Falcons' Coaching Staff Revamp
In other NFL news, the Atlanta Falcons have shaken up their coaching staff. Raheem Morris, the head coach, has roped in Zac Robinson as the new offensive coordinator and Jimmy Lake to manage the defense. Both Robinson and Lake have previously collaborated with Morris during their stint at the Los Angeles Rams. Marquice Williams, having served as the special teams coordinator for the past three years, retains his position.