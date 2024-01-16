NFL Star Jason Kelce Rumored to Retire: A Look Back at His Stellar Career

Jason Kelce, a celebrated NFL player, has reportedly announced his retirement following the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15, 2024. This loss marked the end of the Eagles' contention for the 2024 Super Bowl. A report by ESPN suggests that Kelce shared his decision with teammates after the game. However, the player himself has yet to confirm this publicly.

A Stellar Career

Drafted by the Eagles in 2011, Kelce has enjoyed a successful 13-year tenure with the team. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring, seven Pro Bowl selections, and six All-Pro designations. Known for his exceptional blocking ability, Kelce has played a vital role in the Eagles' offense by reading defenses and adjusting blocking schemes. His latest contract extension in 2023 was worth $14.25 million, demonstrating his value to the team.

Beyond the Field

Kelce's fame extends beyond his football prowess. Since 2022, he has co-hosted the 'New Heights' podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. He has also endorsed major brands like Tide, Campbell's Soup, and Old Spice. His 2022-23 season was chronicled in 'Kelce,' an Amazon Prime original documentary that captured his dramatic Super Bowl clash against his brother. Furthermore, Kelce is known for his off-field activities, such as releasing Christmas song albums, and his fiery speeches have made him a beloved figure in Philadelphia and the NFL at large.

Retirement Rumors and Free Agency

Despite the reports of his retirement and his impending free agency in March 2024, Kelce has not yet confirmed his retirement. Previously, in October 2023, he hinted at the possibility of retirement, which sparked rumors. His decision will likely affect the Eagles' future strategies and the overall NFL landscape.