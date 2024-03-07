NFL Star Eric Kendricks Teams Up with Bridgestone and Acceler8 for a Charitable Drive, Providing Free Car Services to LA Families

In an inspiring act of community service, NFL free agent Eric Kendricks partnered with Bridgestone and non-profit organization Acceler8 to offer complimentary car servicing and tire installations to eight deserving families in Los Angeles. This initiative aims to ensure safer driving conditions and alleviate financial burdens for the recipients. Kendricks, known for his philanthropy and love for automobiles, has been collaborating with Acceler8 for two years, focusing on imparting automotive skills to the youth.

Empowering Youth and Families

Acceler8, under the leadership of CEO Charles Woodruff, has carved a niche in educating young individuals aged 14-24 about the automotive industry. The organization seized this opportunity to extend their mission of community service by selecting eight families in need of automobile repairs and servicing. The event, held at a Los Angeles Firestone Complete Auto Care Store, not only provided essential car services but also emphasized the importance of vehicle safety, especially during the rainy season. The selected families also enjoyed catering from Raising Canes and received additional gifts, including bicycles, highlighting the event's community-centric approach.

A Community Effort

The initiative drew attention to the importance of community support and the role of successful individuals and corporations in giving back. Barbara Pritchett, founder of the Gentle Giants Foundation, praised Kendricks for his exemplary act of kindness, which resonates with her mission of aiding families affected by gun violence. The event's success is a testament to the collective effort of Kendricks, Bridgestone, Acceler8, and other community partners in making a tangible difference in people's lives.

Driving Positive Change

Through this partnership, Kendricks and his collaborators have set a precedent for how sports figures and businesses can work together to address community needs. The initiative not only provided immediate assistance to the selected families but also highlighted the broader issue of economic disparities and the necessity for communal support systems. As the families left with serviced vehicles and new tires, the event underscored the impact of generosity, teamwork, and the spirit of giving back, setting a powerful example for others to follow.