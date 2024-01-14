en English
NFL

NFL History Made in Freezing Temperatures as Chiefs Face Dolphins

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
NFL History Made in Freezing Temperatures as Chiefs Face Dolphins

In an unprecedented display of weather’s influence on sports, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City served as host to one of the coldest games in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins in a temperature that plunged to a bone-chilling minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind chills reached an astounding minus 27 degrees, surpassing the stadium’s prior record of 1 degree set in 1983 and equaled in 2016.

Record-Breaking Cold

With the kickoff temperature at minus four degrees, this playoff confrontation between the Chiefs and Dolphins became the fourth coldest game in NFL history. This resulted in a new record for Arrowhead Stadium, replacing the previous one of 1 degree Fahrenheit. The game’s temperature and wind chill also placed it third in the league history for coldest kickoff wind chill, indicating the severity of the weather conditions that players and spectators had to endure.

Fans Brave the Cold

Despite the brutal cold, the stadium was filled with fans, bundled up in parkas and ski goggles, demonstrating their unwavering support for their teams. Among the attendees was pop star Taylor Swift, underlining the significance and appeal of the game. In response to the freezing temperatures, warming stations were set up around the stadium, providing some relief from the frosty conditions.

Implications on Other Games

While the game in Kansas City proceeded as scheduled, the severe weather caused disruptions elsewhere. In Buffalo, New York, a forecasted blizzard led to the postponement of the Buffalo Bills’ wild card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was moved to Monday, as officials prioritized public safety amidst the harsh weather conditions. The delay illustrates the extent to which extreme weather can impact not just the athletes, but also the franchises and their schedules.

Players in the Cold

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins fought more than just the Kansas City Chiefs. The harsh cold marked their coldest game in franchise history. Amongst the Dolphins was wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since being traded by Kansas City. The Dolphins’ track record in cold weather games has been less than stellar, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, hailing from Hawaii, has a poor record in games with a kickoff temperature of 45 degrees or below. Despite these challenges, the Dolphins fought valiantly in their road path to the Super Bowl.

NFL United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

