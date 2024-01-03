NFL Free Agent Chandler Jones Reveals ‘Messiah’ Head Tattoo

Former Raiders defensive end, Chandler Jones, has caused a stir online after sharing footage of a new, unique tattoo. The 33-year-old NFL free agent now sports the word ‘Messiah’ inked across the top of his head, a choice that has left his followers with a mix of concern and support.

A Tattoo Tribute

Notably, the ‘Messiah’ tattoo is not Jones’s only recent addition. Alongside it, the NFL player also got a tribute to singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles tattooed on his arm. The latter piece was crafted by artist Chris Benvenuto at the renowned West Coast Tattoo Parlor in Las Vegas.

Life Post-Raiders

Since being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones’s life has been a whirlwind. The player, who had issues with the team over the offseason and has not played this season, has been living with his brother, Arthur. According to reports, this familial support has had a positive influence on Jones amidst his turbulent times.

Public Reaction

The public reaction to Jones’s new tattoos has been mixed. While some followers express concern over his recent behavior, others have extended their support, hoping the player will bounce back from his rough patch. Despite the controversy, Jones’s actions continue to garner attention, with his fans eagerly awaiting his next move on and off the field.