NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks

The Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs marked an electrifying period for fantasy football enthusiasts, with players delivering standout performances that positively impacted fantasy lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings. As we gear up for the Divisional Round, we delve into the next set of promising picks, value propositions, and player props for your fantasy lineups.
Rashee Rice: A Consistent Performer
Rashee Rice, who made a strong playoff debut against Miami, is one player to watch in the Divisional Round. His consistent performance has been commendable, and he is expected to continue his excellent form against a defensively weakened Buffalo Bills. His recent track record, coupled with the Bills' vulnerabilities, makes him a favorable bet for fantasy lineups.
Quarterbacks to Watch
Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Jared Goff stand out for their potential to deliver in their respective games. Their past performances and the weaknesses in the opposing defenses suggest they could be pivotal in the Divisional Round. Moreover, Jordan Love is another name to consider, given his recent streak of impressive performances.
Running Backs and Wide Receivers: The Scoring Machines
Running backs Isiah Pacheco and Aaron Jones, despite recent injuries and defensive returns, have maintained scoring streaks that make them worth considering for fantasy lineups. Their potential against opponents, combined with their current form, suggest they could be beneficial for fantasy football managers.
As for wide receivers, Zay Flowers and Chris Godwin are strong picks. Their past contributions and expected involvement in the upcoming games make them valuable assets to any fantasy lineup. They have consistently delivered in crunch situations, and we anticipate they will continue to do so in the Divisional Round.
In conclusion, these strategic fantasy football picks for the Divisional Round take into account player statistics, team injuries, defensive matchups, and recent form. As the NFL playoffs progress, these recommendations could make a significant difference to your fantasy football success.