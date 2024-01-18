Nextiva Acquires Thrio, Aims to Enhance Communications Technology

Nextiva, a pivotal player in enterprise communications technology, has announced the strategic acquisition of Thrio, a notable firm renowned for its contact center software. This move, part of Nextiva's grand plan to expand its portfolio and bolster its standing in the communications industry, holds substantial implications for the market positions of both firms and their existing and prospective clients.

Acquisition Marks a New Chapter in CX Technology

Nextiva's acquisition is more than a simple takeover. It is a sign of the company's dedication to democratizing customer experience (CX) technology for businesses of every size. With this acquisition, Nextiva's customers will gain immediate access to Thrio's offerings, reinforcing Nextiva's commitment to broadening access to CX technologies. As the largest privately held business communications firm in North America, Nextiva powers over 100,000 businesses and billions of conversations annually with its unified customer experience platform.

Goldman Sachs Backs Nextiva-Thrio Deal

The deal, backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), signals a significant leap for Nextiva as it expands its capabilities in the call center software market. Thrio's team, including its senior leadership, will be joining Nextiva, further solidifying the integration of the two firms. The acquisition is part of Nextiva's drive to transition into a customer experience management (CXM) company, a shift in line with the market's increasing emphasis on customer experience in the business communications sector.

Implications for the Tech Sector

This development in the tech sector underscores a growing trend: companies merging capabilities to offer comprehensive solutions to their customers. Nextiva's acquisition of Thrio, a company headquartered in Los Angeles providing a variety of messaging services, is aimed at bridging the customer experience technology gap between small and large companies. With Nextiva based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, this acquisition promises to enhance its competitive edge, potentially driving improvements in customer service technology and fostering more robust communication platforms.