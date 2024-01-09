NextEra Energy’s Proposal to Revise Emergency Plan Raises Concerns

Florida-based utility giant NextEra Energy is looking to revise the emergency response plan for the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant in New Hampshire. The move forms part of a wider initiative to overhaul its shared emergency program across its nuclear plants in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Florida.

A New Emergency Plan

The proposed changes involve adopting a new fleet common emergency plan, supplemented by site-specific annexes. These annexes provide comprehensive details on support organizations, response facilities, necessary equipment, and other commitments unique to each site. With this approach, NextEra Energy aims to pool resources, enhance emergency preparedness, and deploy skilled team members more effectively. The plan also seeks to boost support from experts stationed at the company’s other locations.

Concerns About Public Safety

Despite these intentions, the proposed alterations have raised red flags among New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, including U.S. senators and congressmen. They have voiced concerns about a potential reduction in public safety and called for public hearings on the proposed plans in a letter addressed to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Local advocacy group, the C-10 Research and Education Foundation, has also joined the chorus of concern. Citing reports of 49 ‘potential reductions in effectiveness,’ they question the impact of these changes on local community safety.

NextEra’s Defense

NextEra spokesperson Bill Orlove has defended the proposed changes. He asserts that the plan will not reduce the full-time staff at Seabrook Station or relocate emergency response roles. This claim, however, is met with skepticism by Sarah Abramson, the executive director of C-10. Abramson suggests that NextEra is using semantics to obscure the true implications of the changes. She argues that the changes could potentially undermine safety measures that have been in place for four decades.

The Seabrook Station, operational since 1984, has an emergency planning zone impacting numerous communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In light of these proposed changes, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has updated emergency brochures for residents within a 10-mile radius of the plant. These brochures incorporate user-friendly changes and revised evacuation routes, aimed at ensuring public preparedness in the event of a crisis.