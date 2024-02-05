Nexstar Media Group Separates Roles of Chairperson and CEO

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has announced a new policy that separates the roles of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Distinguished media mogul, Perry Sook, Nexstar's Founder, current Chairman, and CEO will continue in his role until his employment agreement expires on March 31, 2026. As of September 30, 2023, Sook owns approximately 4.6% of Nexstar's outstanding shares, making him the third-largest shareholder. With this new policy, the Board of Directors aims to ensure that more qualified individuals will be able to ascend to these key positions in the future, thus benefiting the company and its shareholders.

Stepping into A New Era of Leadership

The new policy dictates that the roles of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the CEO cannot be held by the same individual. This pivotal decision signals the start of a new era of leadership for Nexstar, a company that has grown exponentially since its founding in 1996 by Sook. Today, Nexstar stands as a leading diversified media company and the largest local broadcasting group in America, boasting over $5 billion in revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.

Nexstar's Expansive Media Portfolio

Nexstar Media Group's portfolio is nothing short of impressive. It includes America's largest local broadcasting group, The CW, NewsNation, and Antenna TV. The company also owns Rewind TV, holds a 31.3% stake in TV Food Network, and manages a top 10 U.S. digital news and information property that encompasses various websites and digital platforms. This diverse portfolio underscores Nexstar's commitment to delivering high-quality content to its audiences.

Preparing for Future Challenges

Despite the company's success, Nexstar Media Group is not immune to the risks and uncertainties that pervade the media industry. Changes in the economy, fluctuations in advertising revenue, broadcasting regulations, and industry consolidation are just a few of the challenges that the company must navigate. By implementing this new policy, Nexstar is positioning itself to better meet these challenges head-on, ensuring its continued growth and success in the future.