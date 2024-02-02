Newt Gingrich Criticizes Biden's Middle East Strategy on 'Hannity' Show

In a recent appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity,' former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich delivered a blistering critique of President Joe Biden's foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East. Gingrich labeled Biden as 'out of touch with reality,' condemning his handling of the volatile situation between Israel and Hamas.

Joe Biden's 'Lenient' Stance

According to Gingrich, Biden's approach towards the Israel-Hamas conflict has been overly lenient. He chastised the President for his warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit Israel's counteroffensive against Hamas' attacks. This, Gingrich argues, is indicative of a lack of understanding about the realities of the Middle East conflict and the threats Israel faces.

A Call for Secretary of Defense's Resignation

Gingrich did not limit his criticism to the President alone. He also took aim at Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, suggesting that if Austin genuinely takes responsibility for what Gingrich perceives as policy failures, he should offer his resignation. In Gingrich's view, these 'failures' are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of misguided decision-making within the Biden administration.

The Biden Administration's Middle East Policies

Furthermore, Gingrich expressed a belief that the Biden administration does not genuinely support a victory for Ukraine or Israel. He also claimed that the administration appears hesitant to confront Iran, despite the country's aggressive actions. These criticisms come as the Biden administration is reportedly considering recognizing Palestine as an independent state in an effort to facilitate normalization between Israel and other Middle Eastern nations.

In a related move, President Biden has signed an executive order to impose sanctions on individuals residing in Israeli settlements in the West Bank who are accused of violence against Palestinians. This decision has already led to sanctions against four Israelis by the State Department. While the Biden administration views these moves as steps towards peace, critics like Gingrich see them as evidence of a misguided and potentially detrimental foreign policy.