Newsweek's Josh Hammer Questions Ilhan Omar's Congressional Seat Over Alleged Somali Loyalty

Senior Editor-at-Large from Newsweek, Josh Hammer, has stirred controversy with his recent comments on Sky News regarding Representative Ilhan Omar's loyalty to Somalia. Hammer suggested that Omar's devotion to her birth country could justify her expulsion from the U.S. Congress.

Hammer's Accusations

Hammer accused Omar of prioritizing Somali interests over those of the United States. His claims were based on a speech delivered by Omar in Somali, in which she seemingly pledged allegiance to Somalia over her adopted country. Hammer's comments have amplified the ongoing debate surrounding Omar's actions and statements, particularly in regard to foreign policy.

Omar's Controversial Comments

Omar's controversial remarks, especially those made shortly after her election to Congress in Fall 2018, have been a source of turmoil. Most notable among these was her tweet stating "it's all about the Benjamins baby," referring to the influence of AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups on American politics. These comments have sparked accusations of Omar prioritizing 'Somalians first, Muslims second,' and promising to protect Somalia's interests within the U.S. system.

Debate Over Omar's Loyalty

The debate over Omar's loyalty has been fueled further by high-profile criticisms and her responses to these. Her stance has been seen as inflammatory and hypocritical, leading to suggestions that she could face expulsion from Congress. This debate raises questions about the role of personal allegiances in public office, and how these can impact on policy decisions and national interests.