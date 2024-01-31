Newspaper Employees to Stage Walkout Over Wages and Cuts

Journalists and employees at several regional newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, Orlando Sentinel, and Virginian-Pilot, are gearing up for a significant walkout. This collective action aims to voice their protest against the management's denial to provide cost of living raises and looming threats to abolish their 401(k) matches. The forthcoming strike stands as the most substantial since Alden Global Capital's acquisition of the former Tribune Publishing chain in 2021 and is anticipated to cause a major disruption in newspaper production.

Unrest Against Alden Global Capital

At the heart of this discontent lies Alden Global Capital, a firm that has drawn sharp criticism for its ruthless cost-cutting tactics. Since its acquisition, the company has been linked with staff reductions and the sale of real estate assets, triggering widespread resentment among the workforce. According to The NewsGuild, the reporting corps at Tribune papers has been halved since Alden first joined the Tribune Publishing board in 2019.

Impact on Community Coverage

As newsrooms shrink and vacant positions remain unfilled, journalists are increasingly concerned about the potential undermining of community coverage. For instance, the Orlando Sentinel has yet to replace a key theme parks reporter, leading to a significant gap in the coverage of a crucial local industry. The situation is no different at the Chicago Tribune, where nearly all news or feature columnists have departed since Alden's acquisition.

Threat to the Future of Local Journalism

Alden's proposed elimination of 401(k) match is seen as a further disincentive for staff retention, contributing to a decline in working conditions and putting the future of local journalism at risk. This unrest is not confined to the Tribune chain; journalists at the New York Daily News, another Alden-owned paper, also conducted a walkout last week. The strike at the Tribune Guild, which has been without a contract since 2018, is a stark reminder of the tumultuous times for the news media in 2024, characterized by layoffs at major publications such as the Los Angeles Times, Time, and Sports Illustrated.