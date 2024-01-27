Newsom Criticizes Trump and GOP's Stance on Key Issues

California Governor Gavin Newsom, in an incisive interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, offered a biting critique of former President Donald Trump and the current state of the Republican Party. The governor, known for his candid remarks, disparaged Trump as 'weakness masquerading as strength' and described him as the 'most flawed candidate in my lifetime.'

Newsom's Assessment of Trump

Newsom's assessment of both Trump's policies and his personality was unequivocal. He called the former president 'unhinged,' 'extreme,' and 'dangerous,' particularly when it came to his stance on key issues such as energy independence, border control, and tax regulations. The governor went as far as labelling Trump as 'damaged goods' and expressed his alarm at the Republican Party's compliance with Trump's demands, which he described as a 'disgrace.'

Newsom on GOP's Position on Abortion

Newsom did not mince words while commenting on the Republican Party's position on abortion. He accused the party of not caring about the consequences of abortion bans and of being extreme to the point of attacking contraception. The governor emphasized his belief that the GOP's stance on these issues is not representative of the wider public sentiment.

Newsom's Loyalty to Biden

Newsom lavished praise on current President Biden and confirmed his decision not to run for president in 2024, citing his loyalty to Biden. He also took the opportunity to criticize Trump's enduring influence on the GOP and the Supreme Court, particularly concerning the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade. He underscored the importance of reminding voters about Trump's record and the fear he instilled in women and girls due to the conditions he created.

The governor also shared his views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, lauding Biden's stance on Hamas as a terrorist organization and criticizing former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rejection of a two-state solution. In concluding, Newsom presented a critical and dismissive perspective on Trump's candidacy and the Republican Party's policies, pointing to what he perceives as a dangerous shift towards extremism within the party.