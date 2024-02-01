NewMarket Corporation Announces Mixed Financial Results for 2023

NewMarket Corporation, in its recent conference call and webcast, announced a mixed bag of financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company reported a net income of $80 million for Q4, marking a dip from the $91 million recorded in the same period of 2022. However, the full-year net income for 2023 painted a rosier picture with an increase to $389 million from $280 million in the previous year.

Decline in Petroleum Additives Sales

The petroleum additives segment, despite showing an overall annual increase, experienced a downturn in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales decreased to $642 million from the $680 million recorded in Q4 of 2022. The dip in operating profit was attributed to elevated operating costs and lower shipments. Despite this quarterly decline, the segment's operating profit for the full year 2023 significantly increased to $514 million, up from $378 million in 2022.

Shipments and Inventory Rationalization

Shipments witnessed a decrease of 10.7% in 2023, with most regions undergoing a decline with the exception of Europe, which saw a slight increase in fuel additive shipments. NewMarket attributed this decline to a global economic slump and inventory rationalization within the chemical industry.

Future Plans and Strategies

In the face of inflation and increasing operating costs, NewMarket is concentrating on cost management, inventory levels, and portfolio profitability. The company continues to invest in technology, buoyed by its strong cash flows, improved working capital, and a reduced net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Moreover, NewMarket completed the acquisition of American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC) worth $700 million on January 16th, 2024. This strategic move is expected to be accretive to the net income in 2024. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued strength in its petroleum additives segment and is focusing on delivering long-term value to its shareholders and customers.